Step into sneakerland with VegNonVeg

What began as a destination for sneakers has grown into a space where fashion, art, and music intersect. Since 2016, VegNonVeg founded by Anand Ahuja, Emilia Bergmans and Abhineet Singh, has been at the centre of India’s evolving sneaker culture — a movement rooted in individuality, expression, and community. Now, the brand brings that spirit to Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills with its fifth and largest store: a three-level flagship designed as much for connection as for retail.

Hyderabad’s blend of heritage and youthful creativity makes it a natural home for VegNonVeg. The new store reimagines retail as open, flexible, and built for gathering. It isn’t just a store or a lounge, a gallery or a café — it slips between categories to create a subcultural environment shaped by how people meet and express themselves today. Designed with Shanghai-based AIM Architecture, the flagship fuses the brand’s signature contrasts: street and refined, Indian and global, functional and expressive.

The city mirrors these contrasts — where old-world rhythm meets new-world speed, and the store translates that energy into material and movement. Terracotta brick meets steel; hand-painted plaster layers over concrete; ikkat softens industrial edges. A sculpted stage links the garden and interiors, functioning as a display, an amphitheatre, and a metaphor for what VegNonVeg has always represented: a place to see, be seen, and belong.