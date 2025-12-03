Step into sneakerland with VegNonVeg

What began as a destination for sneakers has grown into a space where fashion, art, and music intersect. Since 2016, VegNonVeg founded by Anand Ahuja, Emilia Bergmans and Abhineet Singh, has been at the centre of India’s evolving sneaker culture — a movement rooted in individuality, expression, and community. Now, the brand brings that spirit to Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills with its fifth and largest store: a three-level flagship designed as much for connection as for retail.
Hyderabad’s blend of heritage and youthful creativity makes it a natural home for VegNonVeg. The new store reimagines retail as open, flexible, and built for gathering. It isn’t just a store or a lounge, a gallery or a café — it slips between categories to create a subcultural environment shaped by how people meet and express themselves today. Designed with Shanghai-based AIM Architecture, the flagship fuses the brand’s signature contrasts: street and refined, Indian and global, functional and expressive.
The city mirrors these contrasts — where old-world rhythm meets new-world speed, and the store translates that energy into material and movement. Terracotta brick meets steel; hand-painted plaster layers over concrete; ikkat softens industrial edges. A sculpted stage links the garden and interiors, functioning as a display, an amphitheatre, and a metaphor for what VegNonVeg has always represented: a place to see, be seen, and belong.
Inside, a clean, minimal retail zone flows into a community nook with stepped seating, a café corner, graphic story walls, and a sneaker shrine spotlighting limited-edition drops and collaborations. Each level has intention: the ground floor anchors sneakers and the community stage; the first floor unfolds into apparel, accessories, and a terrace café designed for lingering; and the top floor becomes a flexible space for events, workshops, and creative collaborations.
When asked what sets the Hyderabad store apart, co-founder Emilia Bergmans is clear: “VegNonVeg is your friendly neighbourhood sneaker store and streetwear boutique. Friendly neighbourhood is important. We’re not on the high street. We’re a store you have to come and discover — and it’s designed to be discovered,” she says.
Set within an old bungalow, the space is deliberately unlike typical retail. It’s immersive and experiential, built on a design language that blends indigenous warmth with industrial restraint. “You walk in and you see cool sneakers, apparel, and an ambience that’s been thought through,” says co-founder Abhineet Singh.
Finding the right space took nearly three years. One non-negotiable: it couldn’t be a predictable or overtly commercial location. The bungalow’s energy, and its lush surroundings — sealed the decision. “The first time we walked in, it felt right,” Abhineet recalls, adding, “We were surrounded by this incredible garden. Our neighbour, Swapna Mehta, has taken great care of it.”
But VegNonVeg has always aimed to be more than a place to shop. The new store functions as a cultural hub — a venue for workshops, music sessions, styling events, and community runs. “Hyderabad can expect an unusual retail environment, something they probably haven’t seen before,” says Abhineet.
Before VegNonVeg became the cultural name it is today, it started as one of India’s earliest multi-brand sneaker stores: scrappy, passion-led, and charmingly DIY. “It started as a hobby. We considered ourselves sneakerheads. There was nobody offering limited-edition sneakers or multi-brand options in India. And no stories being told,” says Abhineet. “We literally started with 25 pairs. We printed them on A4 sheets to plan our wall layout,” they laugh. They travelled abroad, bought six pairs each, packed them into suitcases, rebuilt the boxes, and displayed them. They even bought pairs in their own sizes: “In case they didn’t sell,” Emilia adds.
Personal favourites shift with time. Currently, the simplicity and timelessness of Converse stand out. “For a brand that old, they haven’t changed much; and that’s the mark of great design. It just iterates and stays relevant,” says Abhineet. For Emilia, the story behind a sneaker matters as much as the silhouette. She gravitates toward pairs conceptualised by creators she admires or those that stand for something. With trends widening, she’s enjoyed the rise of playful, feminine styles — ballerina sneakers, Mary Janes, and experimental shapes paired with skirts and frilly socks.
VegNonVeg turns ten next year, and a landmark year is already in motion. “We have some very exciting stuff,” they say carefully. A global collaboration; their biggest yet — is on the way, along with a commemorative book marking the brand’s decade-long journey. More collaborations with major international names and a full lineup of anniversary events for 2026 are also in progress. “There’s a whole bunch of things happening. It’s going to be a big year,” they conclude.