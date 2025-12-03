Telangana court cancels bail to man for alleged involvement in rape case

HYDERABAD: The Chevella court has cancelled the bail of an accused, Yadavalli Ravi, for violating bail conditions and allegedly committing fresh offences while out of judicial custody.

Ravi was arrested by Shankarpally police in 2024 in connection with an attack on one Akhil Raj causing grievous injuries.

After spending about three months in judicial custody, he was released on conditional bail. However, police said that soon after being enlarged on bail, Ravi did not mend his ways and became involved in two further serious offences, including a rape case and an NDPS Act case.

In view of the repeated violations and his involvement in new crimes, Shankarpally police filed a petition seeking cancellation of his bail. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM), Chevella, cancelled the bail granted to Ravi.