Too much tea, too much anxiety
For many people, tea (chai) is a small daily comfort, a ritual that sets the rhythm of the day. Yet doctors say that when those comforting cups become too many, the effects on mood and mental health can quietly build up. Growing concerns around caffeine sensitivity, anxiety and sleep troubles have prompted specialists to explain why excessive tea consumption may be more harmful than most people realise.
Speaking about how tea affects the brain, Dr K Krishna Prabhakar, director - department of internal medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, says that the stimulating effect begins at a chemical level. Offering clarity on why some individuals feel restless or uneasy after several cups, he explains, “Caffeine in tea blocks adenosine receptors, which normally promote calm and sleepiness. This leads to increased alertness and heart rate. While moderate caffeine can improve focus and mood, excessive intake may cause anxiety, nervousness, and sleep problems, worsening mood disorders in vulnerable people.” Dr Krishna Prabhakar emphasises that people who already struggle with anxiety or poor sleep tend to feel these effects more strongly.
Looking at the body’s varied response, Dr Krupan Kumar, Consultant Internal Medicine at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda, says sensitivity plays a big role in how tea affects each person. Speaking about why some people react strongly even to one cup, he shares, “Some people are genetically slow caffeine metabolisers. They feel jittery even after a single cup. Those with existing anxiety disorders, thyroid issues, or sleep problems are also more reactive.” Dr Krupan explains that even a small rise in adrenaline can unsettle a sensitive nervous system.
When it comes to how much tea is safe, Dr Krishna notes that adults should be mindful of limits. Providing a general guideline, he says, “The safe caffeine limit for adults is about 400 mg per day, roughly equivalent to 4 to 6 cups of black tea. Pregnant women, adolescents, and people with heart or anxiety conditions should consume less — generally under 200 mg daily.” Dr Krishna Prabhakar adds that caffeine intake builds up cumulatively through the day.
Dr Krupan shares a similar perspective but keeps the recommended quantity more conservative. Referring to what most people can safely handle, he notes, “There isn’t strong evidence that age or gender drastically changes the limit, but people with lower body weight, the elderly, and adolescents may feel the effects with smaller amounts.” He says most adults should stay within two to three cups daily to avoid overstimulation.
Both doctors agree that dependence on tea is real but often unnoticed. Highlighting how suddenly stopping can feel, Dr Krishna Prabhakar says, “Regular excessive tea drinking can cause physical caffeine dependence. Withdrawal symptoms like headache, irritability, fatigue, and low mood may occur if caffeine is abruptly stopped.” Dr Krishna Prabhakar insists that reducing tea gradually is a more comfortable approach.
Adding to this, Dr Krupan explains that similar withdrawal patterns appear in long-term tea drinkers. Offering clarity, he says, “Yes, long-term excessive tea intake can lead to dependence. Suddenly stopping may cause headaches, fatigue, low mood and irritability similar to withdrawal seen with coffee.” Dr Krupan notes that hydration and slower reduction help ease discomfort.
Warning signs that the body is overwhelmed are not always dramatic. Pointing out early red flags, Dr Krishna Prabhakar says, “Warning signs that tea intake may be harmful include palpitations, tremors, stomach acidity, reflux, and sleep disturbances. Such symptoms suggest a need to reduce consumption.” Dr Krishna Prabhakar stresses that these are signals to cut back before the symptoms escalate.
In the end, experts agree that tea itself is not the enemy. It is the quantity, timing and individual sensitivity that determine whether those daily cups help or harm. Choosing herbal alternatives, spacing out tea from meals, and being mindful of the body’s responses can go a long way in protecting both mental and physical wellbeing.