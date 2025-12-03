Too much tea, too much anxiety

For many people, tea (chai) is a small daily comfort, a ritual that sets the rhythm of the day. Yet doctors say that when those comforting cups become too many, the effects on mood and mental health can quietly build up. Growing concerns around caffeine sensitivity, anxiety and sleep troubles have prompted specialists to explain why excessive tea consumption may be more harmful than most people realise.

Speaking about how tea affects the brain, Dr K Krishna Prabhakar, director - department of internal medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, says that the stimulating effect begins at a chemical level. Offering clarity on why some individuals feel restless or uneasy after several cups, he explains, “Caffeine in tea blocks adenosine receptors, which normally promote calm and sleepiness. This leads to increased alertness and heart rate. While moderate caffeine can improve focus and mood, excessive intake may cause anxiety, nervousness, and sleep problems, worsening mood disorders in vulnerable people.” Dr Krishna Prabhakar emphasises that people who already struggle with anxiety or poor sleep tend to feel these effects more strongly.