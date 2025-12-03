Urmila Matondkar: Rangeela was a celebration of life

Thirty years may have passed, but the girl who danced into our hearts as Mili still lights up the screen with the same magnetic glow. With Rangeela re-releasing for a new generation, CE spoke to actress Urmila Matondkar — an icon who shaped not just a film, but an entire pop-culture moment. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she revisits the film’s magic, her journey, and what keeps her inspired.

Excerpts

Can you talk about a few memories and your journey with Rangeela?

There are so many memories, it’s impossible to pick just one. What I remember most is that I had as much fun making the film as people did watching it. We created characters who felt alive — Mili, Munna and Kamal were inherently interesting, and we had wonderful actors like Achyut Potdar, who is no longer with us. There was a beautiful bond on set, it felt like a reincarnation of family. And of course, there was Aamir. He’s outstanding. He would rehearse endlessly and still manage to deliver the most effortless, natural take. What’s thrilling about the re-release is realising how timeless and iconic Rangeela is. Even the tiniest details feel fresh today. The songs look larger than life. It’s the journey of a simple, relatable, middle-class girl into this grand cinematic world. If there’s one true celebration of life in cinema, I think it would be called Rangeela.

How does it feel watching it on the big screen again?

Honestly, it no longer feels like my film. It belongs to the people. Whenever I post something from it, it brings a huge smile to my face, just like it does for the audience. No matter how many times you watch it, you walk into the theatre smiling and walk out smiling even more. It’s a celebration of everything cinema brings to life — a flight of imagination and fantasy, especially because it’s an underdog story. Rangeela makes you feel happy, and like its title suggests, makes you feel life is full of colours and beauty.