Worlds etched on pencil tip

On a canvas as fragile as pencil lead, Dr Venkatesh Gattem, born and brought up in Visakhapatnam and now a resident of Chicago, US, builds entire worlds: gods, symbols, festivals, stories — carved with precision that defies the naked eye. At a time when art celebrates scale, he has mastered the microscopic, turning tiny spaces into powerful cultural narratives. His craft has travelled across continents, earned praise from American governors and even the White House, and inspired thousands of young students who see him as proof that passion can create its own destiny.
Adding another honour to his credit, Venkatesh is going to be awarded with the National Artist Pride Excellence award, by Dr Kiran Bedi, on December 6, in Vizag. This marks his second national award, after earning the National Youth Award for his youth-led social services in 2016.
As CE connects with him for an exclusive chat, he shares that miniature art wasn’t just an interest for him — it was a revelation. He vividly recalls the moment it began. “I was in school when I saw an article about a Guinness World Record in micro art. I remember thinking if someone in Japan or Germany can carve something so tiny, why can’t I? That moment changed the direction of my entire life,” he says.
Today, after more than 500 micro sculptures, each artwork emerges from deep planning and cultural intent. Festivals and occasions often guide his themes. “My aim is simple: represent our culture and traditions to the world through tiny, powerful symbols,” he says. Every sculpture begins as a magnified sketch: the face, posture, and minute details drawn before carving. “Each piece takes three to six hours depending on how intricate it is. Pencil lead is fragile, but it gave me global recognition and I’ll continue to honour it,” he shares.
His work has also reached global leaders. While pursuing his master’s, he sought appointments with American governors to showcase his art. A memorable meeting with the Governor of New Jersey left a lasting impact. But the biggest surprise came from the White House: a signed appreciation letter from US President Donald Trump. “He wrote that he and his wife saw all my artworks. That letter is the biggest appreciation of my life,” he says.
Recognised by the Crafts Council of Telangana and embraced by the local craft community, he found both support and direction. “The artisans here taught me so much,” he says.
Despite doubts and criticism over the years, his conviction remains unshaken. “If you have clarity, no criticism can shake you,” he says. As one of India’s top 10 micro artists, he leaves young creators with a message: “Work hard. Stay consistent. Don’t let negativity affect you. Learn every day. And if any artisan needs support, they can always reach out to me.”