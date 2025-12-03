Worlds etched on pencil tip

On a canvas as fragile as pencil lead, Dr Venkatesh Gattem, born and brought up in Visakhapatnam and now a resident of Chicago, US, builds entire worlds: gods, symbols, festivals, stories — carved with precision that defies the naked eye. At a time when art celebrates scale, he has mastered the microscopic, turning tiny spaces into powerful cultural narratives. His craft has travelled across continents, earned praise from American governors and even the White House, and inspired thousands of young students who see him as proof that passion can create its own destiny.

Adding another honour to his credit, Venkatesh is going to be awarded with the National Artist Pride Excellence award, by Dr Kiran Bedi, on December 6, in Vizag. This marks his second national award, after earning the National Youth Award for his youth-led social services in 2016.

As CE connects with him for an exclusive chat, he shares that miniature art wasn’t just an interest for him — it was a revelation. He vividly recalls the moment it began. “I was in school when I saw an article about a Guinness World Record in micro art. I remember thinking if someone in Japan or Germany can carve something so tiny, why can’t I? That moment changed the direction of my entire life,” he says.