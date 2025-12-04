HMDA's Neopolis 3-phase auction yields Rs 3,708 crore

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday completed the third round of e-auctions for two land parcels in the Neopolis Layout at Kokapet, taking the cumulative realisation across all three phases to Rs 3,708 crore.

On the same day, HMDA withdrew the proposed auction of two prime plots at Moosapet, citing administrative reasons after local opposition.

In Wednesday’s bidding, Plot 19 (4 acres) in survey numbers 239 and 240 was secured by Yula Constructions LLP and Globus Infracon LLP at Rs 131 crore per acre, while Plot 20 (4.04 acres) went to Brigade Enterprises Limited at Rs 118 crore per acre. The valuations were modest compared to the earlier rounds, but the combined effect across all three phases has pushed the revised average for Neopolis to Rs 137.36 crore per acre.

HMDA officials said the three-phase series reflects strong developer interest, with the latest pricing indicating an 87% rise over the previous Neopolis auction cycle in 2023. Authorities said the process, conducted through MSTC Limited, shows continued confidence in Kokapet as a real estate destination.