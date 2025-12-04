HMDA's Neopolis 3-phase auction yields Rs 3,708 crore

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday completed the third round of e-auctions for two land parcels in the Neopolis Layout at Kokapet, taking the cumulative realisation across all three phases to Rs 3,708 crore.
On the same day, HMDA withdrew the proposed auction of two prime plots at Moosapet, citing administrative reasons after local opposition.
In Wednesday’s bidding, Plot 19 (4 acres) in survey numbers 239 and 240 was secured by Yula Constructions LLP and Globus Infracon LLP at Rs 131 crore per acre, while Plot 20 (4.04 acres) went to Brigade Enterprises Limited at Rs 118 crore per acre. The valuations were modest compared to the earlier rounds, but the combined effect across all three phases has pushed the revised average for Neopolis to Rs 137.36 crore per acre.
HMDA officials said the three-phase series reflects strong developer interest, with the latest pricing indicating an 87% rise over the previous Neopolis auction cycle in 2023. Authorities said the process, conducted through MSTC Limited, shows continued confidence in Kokapet as a real estate destination.
In the first round on November 24, 2025, Plots 17 and 18 together fetched over Rs 1,356 crore. Plot 18 (5.31 acres) received Rs 137.25 crore per acre from MSN Urban Ventures LLP, while Plot 17 (4.59 acres) drew Rs 136.50 crore per acre from Vajra Housing Projects LLP against an upset price of Rs 99 crore.
The second round on November 28 generated Rs 1,352 crore for the state. Plot 15 (4.03 acres) recorded Rs 151.25 crore per acre, won by Lakshmi Narayana Gummadi, Karteesh Reddy Madgula, Sharat Ventrapragada and Shyam Sunder Reddy Vangala, with a total bid of Rs 610 crore. Plot 16 (5.03 acres) received the highest bid of Rs 147.75 crore per acre from Godrej Properties Limited, totalling Rs 743 crore.
With all three phases of Neopolis now complete, attention shifts to the Golden Mile auction scheduled for December 5, 2025, where further interest from developers is expected.