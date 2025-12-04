India's cybersecurity wakeup call

If you could redesign India’s national cybersecurity roadmap today, what would be your top three priorities for the next decade?

First, we need regulations across sectors. Medical devices like pacemakers or insulin pumps must undergo tests in approved labs before entering the Indian market. Security cannot be 100% guaranteed — absence of bugs cannot be proven — but due diligence must be enforced. Other sectors include power, chemical, oil and gas, and transportation.

Second, we must address the mobile phone ecosystem. About 75% of India’s phones are of Chinese origin, and others also send connections to various IPs and URLs. These connections are encrypted, so we don’t know if personally identifiable information is sent, but behavioural data is extremely valuable for adversaries. Mind hacking is now a serious threat. Even new phones connected to Wi-Fi (without a SIM) start connecting to many IP addresses because of bloatware — bundled software that users cannot uninstall. South Korea has banned bloatware. China mandates that users must be able to uninstall it. India has no such regulation. We’ve been warning about this for 3 to 4 years, but nothing has been done.

Third, India lacks technological and digital sovereignty. Our supply chain depends heavily on foreign software. We do not have sovereign cloud, email, social media, messaging, or OS alternatives. Even if companies are not reading email content, metadata flows out. Metadata is extremely powerful for influencing populations. The government must invest in research, education, and development of sovereign technology.