Night of ragas & reinvention with Niladri Kumar

These misconceptions have followed him since his teenage years, and he speaks about them with clarity, “When people say they don’t understand classical music, I wonder what we mean by understanding. We listen to Western, pop, electronic or film music without fully understanding it, yet we enjoy it because we’re open to its language. The same openness is needed for our own heritage, our virasat. The West has slowly begun to grasp Indian music, but there’s still a long way to go. Sometimes I feel we now need to do the work our great masters once did abroad, but within our own country. That is why India Dream exists, it brings everything together and can move in any musical direction. With musicians of this calibre, we can play anything.”

When asked about technology and AI in music, he remains measured. “AI in music is still at a very early stage because we’re only gathering the raw materials that will shape its future. Technology in music isn’t new, it began when electricity entered our lives and evolved through microphones, amplifiers, speakers, and computers. AI will change how we create and interact with music, but the essence of melody, rhythm, and emotional connection will remain. Technology can support music, but it can never replace the human spirit that gives it soul,” the maestro reflects.