Night of ragas & reinvention with Niladri Kumar

What happens when ancient ragas meet futuristic soundscapes? Hyderabad is about to find out. On December 7, Niladri Kumar brings India Dream, his bold new musical universe to Shilpakala Vedika. Part concert and part immersive storytelling, the production threads together centuries of Indian musical heritage with contemporary expression, and includes a deeply personal tribute to the late legend Ustad Zakir Hussain.
Talking about performing in Hyderabad, Niladri laughs first, “I’m genuinely looking forward to the post-performance biryani,” before turning reflective about the city’s audience. “Hyderabad has one of the most incredible and culturally rooted audiences for all kinds of music. The city’s strong traditions blend beautifully with the music we create. I’ve enjoyed performing here since my teenage years. Now I’m excited to return with India Dream, which brings together diverse aspects of music, and I truly look forward to sharing it,” he says.
The city last heard him briefly during a 2024 concert, leaving many hoping for more zitar this time. He confirms it with a grin: “I completely believe in that, which is why I’m bringing this production with incredible musicians and adding a lot of zitar and fun elements. I prefer going with the flow and responding to the audience since the music follows that energy. Whatever I played that day was just a tiny pickle-like teaser.”
India Dream, the production he now brings to Hyderabad, has been shaped by years of travel, observation, and conversations across cultures. Before introducing the concept, he reflects on how differently people listen. “Ever since I started travelling, I realised every audience has its own mix of interests and ways of understanding. Some enjoy one kind of sound while others enjoy something completely different. So while producing a performance, I try to cater to these varied ways of listening. That’s why I wanted to create something that holds our heritage and tradition together with modernity. I also grew up hearing that Indian classical music is slow and hard to understand, which is not true at all. It can move from the slowest pace in the world to speeds so fast that even electronic music can’t match them. This misconception needs to change,” he explains.
These misconceptions have followed him since his teenage years, and he speaks about them with clarity, “When people say they don’t understand classical music, I wonder what we mean by understanding. We listen to Western, pop, electronic or film music without fully understanding it, yet we enjoy it because we’re open to its language. The same openness is needed for our own heritage, our virasat. The West has slowly begun to grasp Indian music, but there’s still a long way to go. Sometimes I feel we now need to do the work our great masters once did abroad, but within our own country. That is why India Dream exists, it brings everything together and can move in any musical direction. With musicians of this calibre, we can play anything.”
When asked about technology and AI in music, he remains measured. “AI in music is still at a very early stage because we’re only gathering the raw materials that will shape its future. Technology in music isn’t new, it began when electricity entered our lives and evolved through microphones, amplifiers, speakers, and computers. AI will change how we create and interact with music, but the essence of melody, rhythm, and emotional connection will remain. Technology can support music, but it can never replace the human spirit that gives it soul,” the maestro reflects.
One of the most emotional elements of India Dream is his tribute to late Ustad Zakir Hussain, whose absence he still struggles to accept. “My last concert in Hyderabad was with late Ustad Zakir Hussain, and his loss still feels unreal. Being on stage with him was an experience I deeply miss — our musical connection was rare and personal. So while creating India Dream, I wanted to honour that bond. My endeavour now is to bring him on stage in spirit and play with him the way I would have if he were still here,” shares Niladri.
As he prepares to step back into Hyderabad’s spotlight, Niladri carries nostalgia, curiosity, and the quiet confidence of someone who has lived inside music all his life. For him, India Dream is more than a production, it is an idea shaped by years of listening, learning, and longing. And he hopes the city will feel every bit of it.