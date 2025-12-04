Sudeep Chatterjee: With cinematography, I can create images I have in my mind

Collaboration has shaped him immensely, especially with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Nagesh Kukunoor. Despite two National Awards — one for Chotushkone and another for Bajirao Mastani — Sudeep remains reflective rather than celebratory.

His pride surfaces most when he speaks of the Indian Society of Cinematographers. “It’s my proudest association,” he said, adding, “It’s a beautiful community of people to whom the image really matters. We have mentorship programmes and initiatives for cinematographers.”