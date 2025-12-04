Telangana launches India’s culinary tourism movement

The launch of India’s first Culinary Experiential Tourism Accelerator unfolded with a quiet purpose. Chefs, farmers, entrepreneurs and cultural voices gathered around a shared belief: food is no longer just something to cook or consume — it carries identity, history and the power to reach global audiences when supported by the right ecosystem.
For Gopi Byluppala, Founder of The Culinary Lounge, the accelerator was years in the making. He had long observed how food entrepreneurs were overlooked in India’s tech-dominated startup landscape. “Food has never been a focused nurturing point,” he said, reflecting on international models in Korea, Japan and Peru, where strong systems — storytelling, marketing and structured support — helped local cuisines go global. “An ecosystem has to be formed, and the people who fund it should be people who love food,” he added.
Convincing stakeholders, however, took time. Restaurateurs and producers immersed in daily operations questioned why Telangana’s culinary tourism should matter to them. Gopi urged them to look at the bigger picture. “If a million people come, at least a hundred will walk into your restaurant,” he reminded them. Today, he’s encouraged to see established entrepreneurs joining as investors and advisors simply to give back.
What he hopes participants take away is a sense of belonging. “Everyone will walk out with the pride that I am someone in this ecosystem and my story will someday be known to the world,” he said, stressing that stories — not décor — are what draw people to the table.
Film producer Shobu Yarlagadda agreed. “It’s a great initiative,” he said, adding, “It’s time we find the best way to present our food and culture to the world.” Food becomes memorable in cinema, he added, only when integrated organically into the narrative. He hopes such initiatives push people to think about how to share their stories with larger audiences.
International support came from Dr Edith Nordmann of NICCT (The Netherlands India Chamber of Commerce & Trade), who called the effort a bridge between cultures. She credited Gopi’s passion and the authenticity of local cuisine for drawing her in and saw the initiative as a way to connect Telangana’s culinary heritage with global networks.
Walk through the Old City
The same spirit shaped the Telangana Culinary Heritage Walk for World Heritage Week. At dawn outside Nayab, a small group sipped chai as Charminar appeared through the haze. The walk was capped at 10 to keep the experience intimate. “People today want experiences, not transactions,” Gopi said.
The route celebrated Hyderabad’s 435 years with stops for lukhmis, jalebis, kachoris, idlis, dosas, vadas, and the old-world charm of Agarwal Sweets. “Every place had a story and showed that Hyderabad is more than biryani or paya,” he said.
The walk ended at Sardar Mahal with a talk on Irani chai by Café Niloufer’s Babu Rao. Gopi was touched to see a 60-year-old participant walking alongside a seven-year-old, both equally delighted by the flavours.
For him, this is only the beginning — with breakfast trails, café circuits, tribal immersions and more already in the works. “I want people to come here to learn Telugu cuisine the way they go to Italy for pizza and pasta,” he said.