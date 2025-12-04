Telangana launches India’s culinary tourism movement

The launch of India’s first Culinary Experiential Tourism Accelerator unfolded with a quiet purpose. Chefs, farmers, entrepreneurs and cultural voices gathered around a shared belief: food is no longer just something to cook or consume — it carries identity, history and the power to reach global audiences when supported by the right ecosystem.

For Gopi Byluppala, Founder of The Culinary Lounge, the accelerator was years in the making. He had long observed how food entrepreneurs were overlooked in India’s tech-dominated startup landscape. “Food has never been a focused nurturing point,” he said, reflecting on international models in Korea, Japan and Peru, where strong systems — storytelling, marketing and structured support — helped local cuisines go global. “An ecosystem has to be formed, and the people who fund it should be people who love food,” he added.