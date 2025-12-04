Tharuni: Bringing justice closer home

For over 25 years, Dr Mamatha Raghuveer, founder of Tharuni, has worked with girls whose lives are marked by fear, betrayal, and survival — stories that India still struggles to fully acknowledge. A 2024 Lancet study reports that 33% of girls and 14% of boys experience sexual abuse before the age of 18. In 90% of cases, the perpetrators are known to the child. Conviction rates under POCSO remain below 30% nationally, while Hyderabad alone recorded a 41% spike in crime in 2024, with CSA and cyber exploitation rising sharply.