Trio arrested for superstition-driven murder in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Osmania University police, with the East Zone Task Force, arrested three persons for allegedly killing a man over suspicions of black magic.

The victim, Magu Singh (58) of Dhoolpet, Mangalhat, was found murdered on Monday near Yerrakunta Katta, Tarnaka. Police said the prime accused, Shaik Ghouse (43), believed Magu was performing black magic that was harming his family and business and spreading rumours about his wife.

Ghouse and his son-in-law Syed Shoaib (32) allegedly plotted to kill him. On Monday, Shoaib reportedly lured Magu to Boost Hotel Lane, Chilkalguda, where Ghouse attacked him with an iron rod. With the help of Md Ilyas (20), they shifted the critically injured man in Shoaib’s vehicle to Tarnaka, where Ghouse allegedly slit his throat and dumped the body roadside before trying to destroy evidence.

Police arrested the trio on Wednesday and seized the vehicle used in the crime, two motorcycles, an iron rod, a knife, clothes worn during the offence and two phones. Ghouse has previous cases, including theft in 2011 and an attempt to murder.