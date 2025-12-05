Cyberabad, Rachakonda police websites restored

HYDERABAD: The official websites of the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates were taken offline after users were unexpectedly redirected to gaming and betting pages, raising concerns of a possible security breach. Many also reported ‘site can’t be reached’ errors, cutting off access to police station contacts and other services.

Cyberabad police said their website, unavailable since November 15, has now been restored following scheduled technical maintenance and security upgrades. Rachakonda officials said their portal was offline due to annual maintenance and a routine security audit.

The problem began after the police IT cell detected suspicious redirects, prompting the sites to be taken down as a precaution. A Delhi-based cybersecurity firm, working under NIC supervision, assisted in identifying and fixing the issue. Officials said there is no evidence of a data breach. Both portals were restored on Thursday after NIC completed testing.

The incident comes months after multiple data breaches in 2024 forced the Telangana Police to take down several internal systems for security assessments.