GHMC takes charge of records after merger of 27 ULBs

HYDERABAD: Following the merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) — 20 municipalities and seven municipal corporations — into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, deputy municipal commissioners have begun taking over all official records. The documents were shifted to the custody of the six GHMC zonal commissioners on Wednesday night, hours after Commissioner RV Karnan issued orders. The exercise was completed by early Thursday.
The GHMC Budget for 2026–27 will now cover the expanded limits, including the 27 merged ULBs within or abutting the Outer Ring Road across Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts. Draft Budget proposals will be placed before the Standing Committee on December 11.
Draft delimitation notification in two days
Karnan said the state government will issue the draft ward-delimitation notification within two days. Citizens will have one week to file objections or suggestions, which will be examined within 10 days. The final notification will be released by the end of December.
Meanwhile, DMCs completed the takeover of records at the merged ULB offices on Wednesday night. They have been asked to submit compliance reports by December 5. Tasks include seizing minute books, closing existing ULB bank accounts and transferring balances to GHMC accounts. Name boards have already been changed, and the former commissioners — now in-charge deputy commissioners — have been told to supervise field work, including sanitation, from Friday.
DMCs must also submit details in nine prescribed formats covering employee data, movable and immovable assets, deposits, dues, ongoing schemes, pending bills and building/layout permissions issued in the last three years.
Several residents expressed concern over the provisional allocation of merged ULBs to distant GHMC zones. For example, residents of Turkayamjal and Badangpet objected to being placed under the Charminar zone instead of nearby LB Nagar. Similar issues were reported in Pocharam, Boduppal and Peerzadiguda. Karnan said the current allocations are temporary and meant only for immediate administration. Final boundaries will be set after the delimitation process.
Municipal commissioners of the erstwhile ULBs have been instructed to cooperate fully and transfer all movable and immovable properties to GHMC as per rules.