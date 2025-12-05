GHMC takes charge of records after merger of 27 ULBs

HYDERABAD: Following the merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) — 20 municipalities and seven municipal corporations — into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, deputy municipal commissioners have begun taking over all official records. The documents were shifted to the custody of the six GHMC zonal commissioners on Wednesday night, hours after Commissioner RV Karnan issued orders. The exercise was completed by early Thursday.

The GHMC Budget for 2026–27 will now cover the expanded limits, including the 27 merged ULBs within or abutting the Outer Ring Road across Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts. Draft Budget proposals will be placed before the Standing Committee on December 11.

Draft delimitation notification in two days

Karnan said the state government will issue the draft ward-delimitation notification within two days. Citizens will have one week to file objections or suggestions, which will be examined within 10 days. The final notification will be released by the end of December.

Meanwhile, DMCs completed the takeover of records at the merged ULB offices on Wednesday night. They have been asked to submit compliance reports by December 5. Tasks include seizing minute books, closing existing ULB bank accounts and transferring balances to GHMC accounts. Name boards have already been changed, and the former commissioners — now in-charge deputy commissioners — have been told to supervise field work, including sanitation, from Friday.