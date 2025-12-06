Crafting the cosmic with EkChitra’s Daivatvam — Divinity

Steeped in spiritual symbolism and Mithila’s storytelling legacy, EkChitra’s Daivatvam — Divinity stands out as one of Hyderabad’s most compelling exhibitions this year. Presented by Annapurna Madipadiga and curated by Avinash Karn, the showcase, open till December 10 at EkChitra Art Gallery, brings together an intergenerational spectrum of Mithila works, from traditional practitioners to contemporary voices, including rare pieces by late masters seldom seen today.

Explaining the vision, curator Avinash Karn says, “All the artists share the same aastha, but their way of portraying it is different and that is what we wanted to convey.” Reflecting on assembling his first curatorial project, he credits Mithila art conservationist Kaushik Kumar Jha for guiding him. “While discovering these artists, it felt as though the gods themselves were supporting the concept,” he adds.