Finding motivation in a gym full of couples

I recently joined a gym that is clearly more focused on sales than on fitness. They gave me a great offer: Rs 5,000 for four months. I thought I found gold and joined immediately. The first two weeks were normal. I worked out, stretched, questioned my life choices… all the usual things.

Then I realised the 5k offer was a trap only I fell for. A few days later they launched a new scheme: Rs 6,000 for three months for couples. From that day, my gym started feeling less like a gym and more like someone else’s house.

The first couple I saw looked like they were here to shoot a fitness commercial.They worked out in sync, did partner squats, matched each other’s rhythm. Even the guy with the six-pack in the corner was staring at them wondering why he is still single. Meanwhile, the man in the couple had a small beer belly and still looked happier. The six-pack guy has now stopped working on his abs and started working on his personality.

Then came another couple, who looked like they bought the gym membership the way people buy roses at traffic signals. Impulsive, zero planning. The rose dies in a day but the gym membership lives on for months, so now the gym has become their dating spot. They cycle next to each other every day. Out of the three cycles, two are permanently taken by their love story. The person on the third cycle automatically becomes the third wheel. When they fight, it feels like two bikers arguing in traffic. I’ve stopped cycling completely. I now pretend I only came to stretch.