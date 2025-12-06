Golconda to light up with music

What were some of the challenges, you faced when you started?

16 years ago, this wasn’t a common space to work in. My festivals are for people who genuinely love heritage and music, it’s still niche. Each monument also comes with its own practical and creative challenges. But the rewards have always outweighed the difficulties. Over time, a dedicated audience has formed, many of whom travel wherever the festivals happen.

How do you attract younger audiences?

We often underestimate young people. They are deeply interested, whether in monuments lit beautifully at night or in classical music presented in striking settings. Nearly 60 percent of our audience is young. I don’t telecast the festivals live because I want people to step out and go to these monuments, not consume them on screens. I do what I believe in. We present the work as it is; if people like it, wonderful; if not, that’s fine too. Thankfully, audiences respect this integrity.