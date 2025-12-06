Milap Zaveri: Entertainment will never go out of fashion

For Milap Zaveri, Hyderabad has always felt like a barometer of mass entertainment, a city whose audiences instinctively embrace commercial cinema. So when he stepped into the madness of Mastiii 4, two decades after writing the first film, he carried that affection with him. “The Hyderabad audience is so used to commercial entertainment, mass cinema. Maybe that’s why I’ve been fortunate that they’ve liked my cinema too,” he says, smiling about a city he also loves for its warmth, culture and surprisingly for its vegetarian food.

Stepping into a universe one has created is a rare privilege, and even fewer writers get to revisit the chaos they once unleashed. With a filmography that includes Kaante, Masti, Heyy Babyy and Housefull, Milap calls returning to Masti franchise ‘humbling’ and ‘exciting’, but also heavy with responsibility. “I was grateful and at the same time nervous because I was taking on the mantle from a legend like Indra Kumar sir. I was getting an opportunity to direct a franchise that he had so brilliantly done thrice before,” he says.