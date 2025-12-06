Orlo: Where Every Meal Says 'Aur Lo'

Born from a desire to create an intimate, welcoming, and deeply personal dining space, Orlo near Hitec City overlooking Durgam Cheruvu is rooted in Indian hospitality — where every flavour feels familiar, and every gesture quietly says ‘Aur lo’ (have some more). CE speaks to founder Vickas Passary, the mind and heart behind this new culinary destination.

When Vickas speaks about Orlo, his voice softens and eyes brightens — the unmistakable signs of a creator driven by emotion rather than strategy. “Orlo comes from the Hindi phrase ‘Aur Lijiye’, a gentle nudge to take a little more. Food has always been our strongest medium of building community. We wanted to go back to that simple, honest way of eating, without overcomplicating it with gastronomy,” he says. That sentiment shapes the soul of the space — food as comfort, connection, and a celebration of Indian-ness in every corner.

Yet this simplicity is crafted from diversity. Indian home kitchens shift flavours from region to region, even household to household. To capture that depth, Vickas collaborated with chefs and culinary specialists from across the country to build a menu that honours India’s layered food stories.

By day, Orlo channels the warmth of India’s beloved mess culture. Lunch is served as a ‘meal’ rather than a thali — balanced, wholesome, and ever-changing. “Buffets were never our culture,” he notes, adding, “We believed in manohar — in making people sit and eat.”