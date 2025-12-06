Orlo: Where Every Meal Says 'Aur Lo'

Born from a desire to create an intimate, welcoming, and deeply personal dining space, Orlo near Hitec City overlooking Durgam Cheruvu is rooted in Indian hospitality — where every flavour feels familiar, and every gesture quietly says ‘Aur lo’ (have some more). CE speaks to founder Vickas Passary, the mind and heart behind this new culinary destination.
When Vickas speaks about Orlo, his voice softens and eyes brightens — the unmistakable signs of a creator driven by emotion rather than strategy. “Orlo comes from the Hindi phrase ‘Aur Lijiye’, a gentle nudge to take a little more. Food has always been our strongest medium of building community. We wanted to go back to that simple, honest way of eating, without overcomplicating it with gastronomy,” he says. That sentiment shapes the soul of the space — food as comfort, connection, and a celebration of Indian-ness in every corner.
Yet this simplicity is crafted from diversity. Indian home kitchens shift flavours from region to region, even household to household. To capture that depth, Vickas collaborated with chefs and culinary specialists from across the country to build a menu that honours India’s layered food stories.
By day, Orlo channels the warmth of India’s beloved mess culture. Lunch is served as a ‘meal’ rather than a thali — balanced, wholesome, and ever-changing. “Buffets were never our culture,” he notes, adding, “We believed in manohar — in making people sit and eat.”
Each week rotates through three culinary routes — Rajasthan, Punjab-Sindh, and an eastern trail touching Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya. Guests may not know whether the day brings dal baati or fish curry, but they know the meal will be honest. Before leaving, each diner gets badkat — a small takeaway designed as a pocket of evening happiness, true to Orlo’s philosophy of abundance.
Evenings tell a different story. The dinner menu explores forgotten gems, and dishes rarely found in mainstream restaurants. “Even my daughter doesn’t know some of these foods,” Vickas laughs, adding, “We want to rediscover culture — not just recipes, but stories, memories, ancestry.” As the sun dips, Orlo transforms into a spirited highball bar and refined à la carte dining space, flowing seamlessly from sundowners to after-parties with stunning views of the Cable Bridge and Durgam Cheruvu as its backdrop.
At the highball bar, every drink is ‘high on India’. Inspired by quarter bottles from thekas, paan-shop sodas, and nostalgic banta bottles, the cocktails blend bold regional spirits with fizzy house-made mixers. Five signature sodas — kacchi kairi, jamun, kokum, and a Madurai Rasam-inspired fizz — form the base. Guests buy a soda, pick a spirit, and mix their own drink.
We couldn’t resist diving into their à la carte offerings before settling into the Rajasthani sit-down lunch. From the à la carte menu, the Prawn Thecha, Subz Galouti, Chicken Tikka and Orlo Kulcha stood out. But the traditional lunch was an experience in itself, beginning with Baajre ki Raab and Jau ka Sattu. The fermented millet drink, Baajre ki Raab, slow-cooked with buttermilk was refreshing, while the roasted barley blend with cooling herbs in Jau ka Sattu made for a perfect start.
The spread showcased Rajasthan in all its glory — from Kankri Mirch (a Shekhawati-style desi granola), Daal ki Pakodi, Nimbu Mirch ki Chutney, Shakkarkand aur Till ki Chaat, to Gawar Phali aur Tamatar ki Bhujji, Papad ki Churri, Pyaaz ka Koota, Mirch Malai ki Chutney, Mirchi ke Tipore and Singhade ka Achaar. The nibbles, salads, and condiments were anything but ordinary.
The main course felt almost regal — Dhungaar Raita, Annakoot ki Sabji, Rajasthani Kadhi, Panchmel Daal, Bajre ka Kheech with jaggery and ghee, Junglee Maas and Missi Roti. The combination of hot ghee and jaggery over Bajre ka Kheech was sublime, and the succulent mutton in the clear broth of Junglee Maas was unforgettable. Dessert brought Moong Daal Halwa and Phaush Rice, each rich and comforting.
Orlo isn’t just a restaurant — it’s an ode to home, cultural memory, the joy of sharing, and the belief that food tastes infinitely better when served with belonging.