Quiet drama of sourdough pizzas

Our meal began with Focaccia al Rosmarino from the Bites to Start — an honest showcase of their sourdough. The loaf was light inside and the crust blistered just enough to add character. Rosemary, flakes of Maldon sea salt, and a slow pour of EVOO (extra virgin olive oil) made it fragrant without needing anything more. Then came the Eggplant Parmigiana took a different route: warm, slow, and deeply comforting. The layers had softened into one another after their time in the oven, turning the eggplant silky while the cheese and sauce wrapped it in a mellow, savoury richness. Followed by the Mozzarella & Jalapeño Croquettes, crisp on the surface and soft inside, offered a comforting mix of mashed potato, cheese, and a gentle jalapeño warmth.

Then came the pizzas picked by the chef himself. The Veg Classic stayed true to tradition: tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, a hint of EVOO. Nothing more, nothing less. The simplicity allowed the dough to speak — soft at the centre, airy at the rim, kissed by the fire. The second vegetarian pizza, which was one of the chef’s favourites, was impossible to ignore. Built on Nonna’s mushroom cream, it layered roasted mushrooms, buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomato confit, aged parmesan, parsley, truffle oil, and basil. It was creamy, deeply aromatic, and full of roasted notes, yet surprisingly restrained — rich but not cloying, indulgent but still lively.