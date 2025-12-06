Stirring Up Christmas Cheer and love all the way

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you turn. The season of joy brings with it a spirit of togetherness, and nothing captures this better than the traditional cake mixing ceremony — a moment where people gather to celebrate sweetness, community, and the simple happiness of the season. As we explored a few celebrations across the city, certain moments stood out for their charm and heart.
Our first stop was the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace, where memories linger long after the festivities end. Escorted from the palace gates to the poolside garden in a buggy, we were treated to a ride through lush, breathtaking greenery. The garden, beautifully set up for the cake mixing, slowly filled with guests arriving in their festive best. The highlight of the afternoon was the collaboration with a Hyderabad-based NGO that supports specially-abled children, who also joined the celebration with radiant enthusiasm.
Though they could not hear the music around them, their joy was unmistakable — smiling, laughing, and eagerly mixing the artisanal fruits, nuts, and berries. Their energy was infectious, making the ceremony even more moving. After the mixing, guests enjoyed cakes, puff pastries, beverages, and live music, all of which added to the charm. It was a gentle reminder of the small joys we often overlook in our busy lives.
Next, we headed to Taj Vivanta, where city personalities, influencers, and hotel staff gathered for their lively cake mixing ritual. Their high tea spread, complete with pastries and live counters, delighted everyone present. Guests danced and swayed to live music by the poolside, laughing as they mixed fruits with spirits that would later transform into Christmas cakes.
Dressed in shades of red and white, attendees filled the hall with colour, cheer, and festive energy. As the ceremony wrapped up, people exchanged greetings and savoured an array of live counter delicacies, from hearty meat dishes to flavourful vegetarian treats.
Both celebrations captured the warmth of the season — a blend of tradition, togetherness, and the shared anticipation of Christmas.