1,600 vehicles seized during late-night checks in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police conducted a large cordon-and-search operation, codenamed Operation Kavach, across the city on Friday night. The drive was held from 10.30 pm to 1 am at 150 locations, with around 5,000 personnel on duty.

Officers inspected nearly 15,000 vehicles and seized about 1,600 for lack of proper documents. Eight people were detained and half a kilogram of ganja was recovered in the Tukaram Gate area. A total of 105 cases were booked. The operation involved the Law & Order wing, Task Force, Traffic Police and the Armed Reserve. All vehicles passing through checkpoints were examined.

Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar visited Tolichowki, Gulzar Houz and other areas in the South-West Zone to monitor field checks. He later reviewed CCTV feeds of checkpoints at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills, where he discussed the operation with Joint Commissioner (Law & Order) Tafseer Iqubal and several SHOs.

Sajjanar said the initiative was aimed at maintaining public safety and warned that action would follow against those travelling without valid documents.