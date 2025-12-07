Garioddu’s two-decade alcohol ban transforms tribal village into model of progress

KHAMMAM : Garioddu, once synonymous with illicit liquor and the poverty it fuelled, has rewritten its fate through collective resolve. This small tribal village in Enkuru mandal, once troubled by addiction, conflict and stalled livelihoods, now stands as a model for prohibition — guarded by a community-imposed fine of `25 lakh that has kept alcohol out for two decades.

Former sarpanch Kaka Ashok recalled how the village, once a hub for illicit brewing, had slipped into indolence and unrest. Literacy was low, children were slipping out of school, and clashes were common. The turning point came when deaths linked to illicit liquor shook the community. “We held a meeting and decided to stop making, selling and consuming liquor. We set a fine for anyone who violated the decision,” he said.

‘Where spirits don’t flow, growth does’

Village elder Sayam Narasimha Rao said the ban has been strictly enforced for 20 years. With liquor gone, agriculture revived, incomes stabilised, and education levels improved. “There was no growth when liquor flowed. Now the village is moving forward,” he said.

Mondikunta resident K Venkata Reddy says around 250 people live in Garioddu. There are no liquor shops, and none have dared to challenge the `25 lakh community penalty. The peace has held.

From the days of the erstwhile Nellipaka grama panchayat to the present Ramachandrapuram panchayat, the sarpanch post — reserved for tribals — has consistently gone to a representative from Garioddu, marking the village’s influence and steady progress.