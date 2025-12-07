Hyderabad police mark Home Guards Raising Day with welfare boosts, housing plans

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates marked Home Guards Raising Day on Saturday with ceremonial parades and key welfare announcements.

At the CAR Headquarters in Petlaburj, City Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar underlined the vital role home guards play in maintaining law and order, noting that their duties are on par with regular personnel. He said a dedicated ‘Home Guard Co-operative Society’ will be set up under Hyderabad City Police. Nearly 2,000 of the 5,000 Home Guards in the city have enrolled so far.

Sajjanar said the government is considering allotting double-bedroom houses to eligible home guards and instructed personnel to ensure timely renewal of driving licences, warning that delays could affect insurance claims in road accidents.

Commendation certificates were given to top performers. Families of 18 home guards who died on duty or due to other causes received ex gratia cheques.

In Cyberabad, the 63rd Raising Day celebrations were held at the CP Office parade grounds.

Cyberabad police chief Avinash Mohanty highlighted the success of the Cyberabad Home Guards Co-operative Credit Society, launched in January, the first in Telangana. Of the 1,053 personnel, 912 have enrolled, and loans worth `92 lakh have been sanctioned to 46 beneficiaries.

Officials said the Cyberabad Welfare Fund has extended `38.19 lakh for critical medical treatments.

In Rachakonda, celebrations were held at the Amberpet CAR headquarters.