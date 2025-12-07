MeeSeva handles unprecedented demand for certificates amid sarpanch poll rush in Telangana

HYDERABAD: MeeSeva centres across Telangana witnessed a sharp spike in citizen demand for income and caste certificates during the sarpanch election period, resulting in one of the highest application volumes recorded this year, according to official data. MeeSeva processed a total of 4,19,219 applications between November 24 and December 5.

This includes 1,67,779 income-certificate applications, 1,61,601 caste-certificate applications, 2,185 reissued income certificates and 87,654 reissued caste certificates. Despite the heavy rush, officials said services remained largely uninterrupted, with only minor technical issues reported at a few centres. These were resolved promptly by ESD-MeeSeva technical teams.

Day-wise data highlighted sustained election-driven pressure, with income-certificate applications nearing 19,500 on peak days and caste-certificate applications crossing 28,000. Reissue volumes also remained unusually high throughout the period. Officials stated that MeeSeva maintained strong uptime through continuous monitoring and rapid technical response.

Any issues reported from field centres were immediately attended to, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted services despite the surge. The department reaffirmed that MeeSeva services continue to operate efficiently and that robust systems are in place to ensure transparent, timely and citizen-friendly digital service delivery even during periods of exceptional demand.