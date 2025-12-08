Hyderabad real estate businessman shot at before being stabbed to death in Jawaharnagar

HYDERABAD: A real estate businessman was chased and stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Saketh Colony in Jawaharnagar on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Venkataratnam. The assailants allegedly shot him as well.

After dropping his daughter off at school in the morning, he was returning home when he was chased and killed by some people.

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Jawaharnagar police registered a case. Preliminary investigation suggests previous enmity could be the reason for the murder. The Clues teams are collecting the samples at the crime scene.

The police are gathering information to determine the exact reasons behind the murder. They are also collecting CCTV footage to apprehend the accused.