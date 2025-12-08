Officer booked for damaging CCTV, suspected of stealing seized phone

The last available footage reportedly showed Sravan Kumar entering the station quietly, slipping past the main section, bolting the SHO cabin door from inside, and then disconnecting and damaging the CCTV units.

A complaint was filed against him. Mehdipatnam police said they are still verifying whether he stole the phone.

Kulsumpura SHO suspended

Kulsumpura SHO Sunil Korani has been suspended over negligence and dereliction of duty. A senior official told TNIE that in an Arms Act case registered five months ago, Sunil named the wrong persons as accused, instead of the trio waving swords during a wedding procession. After it came to light, an inquiry was conducted, and he was suspended. Meanwhile, a woman has alleged that an Hyderabad ACP indirectly sought sexual favours.