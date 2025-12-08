Officer booked for damaging CCTV, suspected of stealing seized phone

HYDERABAD: Mehdipatnam police have registered a case against Special Police Officer (SPO) Bitla Sravan Kumar for allegedly stealing a recovered Samsung phone kept in the station and damaging CCTV equipment to cover his tracks.
During routine inspection on November 14, Detective Inspector N Rambabu noticed the phone missing from the Crime Writer’s Desk. When CCTV footage was checked, officials found the system non-functional. A closer inspection revealed that the main connectivity cable had been disconnected and DVRs and hard disks were physically damaged. The devices were later sent to a workshop for analysis.
The last available footage reportedly showed Sravan Kumar entering the station quietly, slipping past the main section, bolting the SHO cabin door from inside, and then disconnecting and damaging the CCTV units.
A complaint was filed against him. Mehdipatnam police said they are still verifying whether he stole the phone.
Kulsumpura SHO suspended
Kulsumpura SHO Sunil Korani has been suspended over negligence and dereliction of duty. A senior official told TNIE that in an Arms Act case registered five months ago, Sunil named the wrong persons as accused, instead of the trio waving swords during a wedding procession. After it came to light, an inquiry was conducted, and he was suspended. Meanwhile, a woman has alleged that an Hyderabad ACP indirectly sought sexual favours.