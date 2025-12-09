Bhavana Reddy: Steps etched across countries

If Kuchipudi feels newly alive on global stages, much credit goes to Telangana’s Bhavana Reddy. The internationally acclaimed artiste, daughter of Padma Bhushan awardees Raja and Radha Reddy, is leading a dynamic cultural movement through the New York–based International Centre for Kuchipudi Dance (ICKD). This mission recently came together in Philadelphia, where dancers from across the United States — many trained virtually through the year — gathered for a showcase rooted in legacy, precision and devotion, proving that tradition can travel beautifully across borders.

Her journey began at home, under the mentorship of her legendary parents, contemporaries of ballet icons like Nureyev and Dupont, with whom they shared stages in Salzburg, Avignon and at Japan’s All Star Ballet Gala. “Inspiration came to me naturally with guru/parent figures such as mine. I would see them rehearse, create and explore concepts day in and day out. I try to be my most authentic self, that’s of utmost importance to me,” she reflects.