Fiance stabs 19-year-old girl to death months before wedding

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her fiance at her home in Bapuji Nagar, Warasiguda, on Monday. The victim, Pavithra, had completed her Intermediate last year.

Warasiguda police said Pavithra and the accused, Uma Shankar, were engaged and their marriage was scheduled for Sankranthi 2026. Three days ago, Pavithra travelled to Vijayawada with her parents and sister. Shankar had reportedly told her not to go to the temple, but she went anyway and returned on Sunday evening.

On Monday, Shankar visited her house and confronted her about the trip. An argument broke out, during which he allegedly stabbed her to death. He fled immediately after the attack.

Police said Pavithra’s mother and sister were in another room and assumed the couple were talking.