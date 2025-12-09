Lillete Dubey: Thrill of theatre is incomparable

How does it feel to be a part of the Hyderabad Theatre Festival?

It feels wonderful. I’ve been excited ever since the Delhi Theatre Festival expanded to Bengaluru, and now Hyderabad. They really know how to promote and market a play and ensure that large audiences hear about it. Unlike Mumbai, Delhi or even Bengaluru, Hyderabad doesn’t have a huge theatre culture. There isn’t a lot of theatre happening here, so it’s a significant and necessary step to break into the city.

We’ve been coming to Hyderabad for many years now because of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation or other organisations inviting us. I’ve been performing here for more than two decades, but as far as I know, the local theatre culture still isn’t thriving. That’s why festivals like these matter — theatre grows only when audiences grow. And you build an audience by doing theatre consistently.

I’m delighted to be a part of the festival, and I’m glad they’re pushing into new cities. This play, in particular, is very special to me. I’m extremely fond of this script. Elkunchwar is a brilliant playwright — one of the best we have in India — and Atmakatha has been translated beautifully. I also have a terrific cast and a script that is complex, engaging, and filled with humour. It moves constantly between past and present, with different versions of events unfolding, which keeps the audience completely focused. We’ve already done 13 or 14 shows, and everywhere the response has been excellent.