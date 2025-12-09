Lillete Dubey: Thrill of theatre is incomparable
Few performers carry the quiet power and grace of actress-director Lillete Dubey, whose work across theatre and cinema has left a lasting imprint. She now returns to Hyderabad with Autobiography, an English retelling of Mahesh Elkunchwar’s seminal Atmakatha. Over a thoughtful exchange, she opens up about the production, the pull of the stage, and what keeps bringing her back to Hyderabad.
Excerpts
How does it feel to be a part of the Hyderabad Theatre Festival?
It feels wonderful. I’ve been excited ever since the Delhi Theatre Festival expanded to Bengaluru, and now Hyderabad. They really know how to promote and market a play and ensure that large audiences hear about it. Unlike Mumbai, Delhi or even Bengaluru, Hyderabad doesn’t have a huge theatre culture. There isn’t a lot of theatre happening here, so it’s a significant and necessary step to break into the city.
We’ve been coming to Hyderabad for many years now because of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation or other organisations inviting us. I’ve been performing here for more than two decades, but as far as I know, the local theatre culture still isn’t thriving. That’s why festivals like these matter — theatre grows only when audiences grow. And you build an audience by doing theatre consistently.
I’m delighted to be a part of the festival, and I’m glad they’re pushing into new cities. This play, in particular, is very special to me. I’m extremely fond of this script. Elkunchwar is a brilliant playwright — one of the best we have in India — and Atmakatha has been translated beautifully. I also have a terrific cast and a script that is complex, engaging, and filled with humour. It moves constantly between past and present, with different versions of events unfolding, which keeps the audience completely focused. We’ve already done 13 or 14 shows, and everywhere the response has been excellent.
Tell us about the play.
The play revolves around relationships. At its centre is a celebrated writer — decorated with awards, a Padma Bhushan — who is dictating his autobiography to a young PhD researcher. He expects admiration and respect from her.In the present timeline, we see the dynamic between the writer and the student. Then we explore his past: the relationship between him, his ex-wife, and her sister, who is the woman he had an affair with — the reason his marriage fell apart. All of us are in the present, revisiting the past. The third layer is the version of events he has written in his book; entirely imagined and different from reality. The characters from the book also come alive and speak. A lot happens on stage, but the structure is clear, and audiences understand it easily. There are no costume changes — only shifting lights — and that’s enough to take the audience through time and memory.
Any fond memories of Hyderabad?
The food in Hyderabad is fabulous! I have so many memories of going to Charminar to buy bangles and other beautiful things. We usually come only for a short time, so what we manage to do is savour the wonderful Hyderabadi cuisine and shop a little. We don’t get too much time to explore the city, unfortunately.
What difference do you find between theatre and movies?
For me, they are entirely different worlds. If I had to choose, I would always choose theatre — though that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy film. I recently shot a Hindi film that will release next year, and I have another commercial film shoot coming up in January. I love working with good directors and actors across formats: OTT, short films, feature films, international projects — everything. But the thrill of directing or acting in a play is incomparable. Acting on screen is isolated, but theatre is a shared experience. The audience becomes a part of your journey, and that energy is exhilarating. It demands immense focus, because there are no second takes, no dubbing, nothing to fix later. In cinema, you can correct everything; but in theatre, you can correct nothing. You can’t rewind a play and that makes it exciting, challenging, and deeply satisfying.
What message would you give to the audience in Hyderabad?
Please come — and make sure not a single seat is left empty! It’s a fantastic play with stellar performances; you’ll see that when you watch it. It’s not just enjoyable but also deeply engaging. Support what the Delhi Theatre Festival is doing by expanding into other cities. It should grow further, but it can do so only if audiences show up. When you come to watch, you encourage more theatre, more artistes, and more organisations to bring work here.