Talari Anand Mahesh: Bringing ancient wisdom to modern life

What was the moment or story in the Ramayana that first made you feel that you had to write this book?

While reading the Yuddha Kanda, one line from Ravana stuck me. Ravana makes a statement that counsel differs just as much as the people who give it. Just as there are superior, mediocre, and inferior individuals, so too is their advice. It can be profound or superficial. Our duty is to seek out the wisest guidance and let it direct our course of action. It made me reflect that some advice can lift you, confuse you, and even derail you. The real responsibility lies with us to recognise the difference and consciously seek out the wisest voices. When we choose our counsel well, our actions naturally move in the right direction. I felt strongly that we should be engaging with these insights in a simple, accessible way, and that thought pushed me to start writing. It felt like the right moment to bring these ideas back into our conversations.