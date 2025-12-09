The art of layered lighting
There is a certain ease you feel the moment you step into a well-lit home. It is not something you consciously analyse, yet the room instantly feels calmer, warmer and more put together. Most of us assume it is the furniture or the colours creating that comfort. However, designers will tell you, almost always, it begins with the lighting. And not just one bright bulb overhead, but the quiet layering of different lights that makes a space feel alive, familiar, and effortlessly welcoming.
Mita Mehta, founder, interior stylist and curator at Mita Mehta Studio, who has spent nearly three decades studying how light behaves in homes, often reminds clients that lighting deserves a place at the beginning of any design conversation. She puts it simply: “A beautifully designed space will fall flat if the lighting is not right. Lighting is not an afterthought. It is one of the first layers that determines how a room feels, how it functions, and how people experience it daily. When we speak of ‘layered lighting’, we are simply talking about building the right mix of ambient, task, and accent lighting, each doing a different job, but working together quietly.” Layered lighting sounds technical at first, yet the principle is straightforward.
However, ambient lighting sets the mood of a room. It is not meant to impress, but to ground the environment. Explaining how she approaches this layer, Mita says, “Ambient lighting sets the base mood of a room. It is not meant to impress; it is meant to ground the environment. In larger spaces, a single overhead source often creates harsh hotspots or leaves corners looking underlit. Using a combination of ceiling lights, floor lamps, and wall washes ensures that the room feels cohesive without being bright for the sake of brightness. The best ambient lighting is the kind you do not notice, but you feel the calmness it creates.”
Designers often find that homeowners understand the concept better with simple analogies, and Shabana Rangwala, partner at Studio Sabr, has one she returns to often. She says, explaining with an example, “A layered lighting plan for a room can be compared to providing various outfits for the room.” Just as we dress differently depending on the moment, rooms too, need different layers for different moods. She breaks it down further by saying, “Ambient lighting helps you see the whole room. It’s the main lighting that brightens the entire space. Ceiling downlights can be an example of that.” Task lighting supports the everyday jobs we do, as she puts it, “Task light supports you to complete your work by focusing the brightness where you need.” And, accent lighting is what brings personality, since “accent light draws attention to specific things like artwork, plants, wall textures or any decorative items that make the room look more interesting.”
If there is one mistake designers see repeatedly, it is the habit of relying on a single ceiling light to do all the work. Shabana notes: “If only one light is used, it can make the room look flat. Mixing different colours or lights can make the room feel cold or dull. It is important to understand the room structure, colours, and décor of the house before deciding on the lighting.”
Lighting also has a surprisingly strong emotional pull. Vaishali Shah, design lead at Home Storage, Interio by Godrej, explains, “Lighting directly impacts our psychological, and physiological responses through colour temperature and intensity. Warm light creates inviting, relaxing environments suitable for living spaces, while cooler temperatures enhance focus and productivity in work areas. Layering ambient, task, and accent lighting offers flexibility to transform spaces from energetic social settings to calm retreats.” The direction of light matters just as much as its colour. Soft, diffused light soothes the eye, while directed beams instantly sharpen the atmosphere. There is also a design layer to this, one that enhances the architecture itself. Vaishali shares, “Lighting plays a crucial role in creating a balanced and harmonious space that goes beyond illumination to enhance aesthetics, functionality, and mood. It is thoughtfully used to highlight architectural features and décor elements, bringing clarity to forms, textures, and materials. With tech-enabled flexibility and premium fixtures, lighting elevates modern Indian homes by offering better value and supporting an adaptable, design-led lifestyle.”
Although lighting can easily become overwhelming, all three experts agree that small changes can make a remarkable difference. Shabana’s simplest tip involves nothing more than turning a switch off. She says, “If a room relies on a single bright ceiling light, switch it off and instead, place two or three warm table or floor lamps in the corners — this spreads light more evenly, reduces glare, and instantly makes the space feel softer and more inviting, especially in living rooms and bedrooms where warm white LEDs create comfort, while cooler whites can be reserved for kitchens or work areas; in hot and humid climates, rust-proof, low-heat LED fixtures are a practical choice that keep spaces both functional and pleasant.”
Meanwhile, Vaishali notes another affordable idea and recommends, “Adding a strategically placed mirror opposite a window or light source can instantly transform a space. Mirrors reflect both natural and artificial light, effectively increasing brightness and creating a sense of depth. This simple adjustment makes small rooms feel larger and darker spaces feel more open, without any electrical work or significant investment. For best results, choose a large mirror with a light-coloured frame. This technique is particularly effective in hallways, living rooms, and bathrooms, where optimal light distribution is important for daily activities.”
Layered lighting is not about adding more fixtures, but about understanding how light supports the way we live. When the right mix comes together, rooms feel warmer, moods soften, and everyday corners begin to glow. It is the kind of change you notice not in sight, but in comfort.