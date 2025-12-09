Three ganja peddlers escape from police custody in Hanamkonda

HANAMKONDA: Three ganja peddlers escaped from the custody of Hanamkonda police near the Warangal Commissionerate limits on Monday. The police later issued a statement saying that the narcotics wing was pursuing the case.

After the incident went viral online, users criticised the police, stressing, “Whether it was Hanamkonda police or the narcotics wing handling the three is not the issue. The issue is that the trio fled police custody.”

Sources said that after the narcotics wing arrested the trio on Sunday night, they handed them over to the Hanamkonda police, who shifted them to the computer room for inquiry. However, the three forced open the door and fled the police station.

Efforts are underway to nab the trio.