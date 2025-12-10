Designing stories, not just spaces

The rooms at Kadari Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills feel different these days. There is a quiet sense of discovery as drawings, models, furniture and playful experiments spill into the space, inviting visitors into the minds of architects Huzefa Rangwala and Jasem Pirani. Their exhibition, Muse: The Making Room, gathers over a decade of work, revealing not just finished projects but the messy, beautiful process behind them.

For gallery founder Supraja Rao, this design-led show has been a long time coming. After decades of running both an interior design practice and an art gallery, she felt the need to consciously integrate the two. “This year and next, our focus is to build a true bridge between art and design. This is our first academic-focused show,” she says. Drawing from history, she notes how Indian temples seamlessly merged architecture and sculpture: “I have always visualised why a building cannot look like a piece of art.”