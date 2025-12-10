Is your protein safe?

Protein bars and powders have quietly become part of daily life — tucked into gym bags, office drawers, and even school backpacks. Marketed as convenient boosters for health and strength, they promise quick results. But behind the glossy packaging, doctors are urging people to rethink what they’re consuming so casually, and how it may affect long-term health.
Dr Haritha Shyam, consultant chief dietician at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, stresses that these products are often used far beyond their actual purpose. “Protein shakes and bars are generally safe when used correctly and only by those who truly need extra protein — athletes, bodybuilders, elderly people with muscle loss, post-surgery patients, and individuals with diagnosed deficiency. For the average healthy adult who eats a balanced Indian diet with dal, milk, curd, eggs, or meat, supplements are usually unnecessary. Unsupervised regular use may do more harm than good,” says Dr Haritha.
From an oncology perspective, excess and long-term use raise red flags. Dr Sumanth Kumar Mallupattu, senior consultant medical oncologist and haemato oncologist at Yashoda Hospitals, points to emerging research linking heavy intake of animal-based protein supplements to gut disturbances. “Excessive use may be associated with an elevated risk of colon cancer. Toxins produced during protein metabolism can cause intestinal inflammation, a known risk factor. Disturbance of gut flora may also worsen inflammation and DNA damage, contributing to cancer development,” he explains.
Another major concern is what these products actually contain. “Many low-quality protein products have high levels of added sugar, artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavours, colours, hydrogenated oils, and even unverified herbal stimulants,” says Dr Haritha, adding, “Cheaper products have shown traces of heavy metals like lead and mercury. Such ingredients can cause long-term harm, so consumers must read labels carefully.”
Dr Sumanth adds that the build-up of contaminants is real, “Heavy metals including lead, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury are found in many packaged protein supplements. These can accumulate in the body, leading to neurological problems, kidney issues, and increased cancer risk. Many bars and powders also contain artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and excessive sugars that may damage health over time.”
Too much protein itself can strain the body. “Excessive intake over long periods can burden the kidneys and liver, especially in those with undiagnosed kidney problems,” says Dr Haritha, adding, “It can lead to dehydration, acidity, digestive issues, calcium loss, and hormonal imbalances if the supplement is contaminated. More protein does not mean faster muscle growth.”
Dr Sumanth emphasises that diet plays a major role in cancer risk. “Cancer develops when cells divide uncontrollably due to genetic abnormalities and loss of cell cycle regulation. Oxidative stress, chronic inflammation, and disruptions in pathways like insulin and IGF-1 contribute. Plant-based diets rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains reduce these risks, while processed foods, red meat, and refined sugars increase them,” he informs.
For those who still choose supplements, Dr Haritha advises opting for FSSAI-approved, third-party-tested products with transparent ingredient lists and minimal additives. Both doctors agree that natural foods remain the safest protein source — from legumes, nuts, seeds, dairy, eggs, and soy to fish and lean meats.
Amid fitness trends and quick fixes, the message is clear: protein supplements are not daily essentials. For most people, a balanced home-cooked meal is still the best fuel.