Is your protein safe?

Protein bars and powders have quietly become part of daily life — tucked into gym bags, office drawers, and even school backpacks. Marketed as convenient boosters for health and strength, they promise quick results. But behind the glossy packaging, doctors are urging people to rethink what they’re consuming so casually, and how it may affect long-term health.

Dr Haritha Shyam, consultant chief dietician at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, stresses that these products are often used far beyond their actual purpose. “Protein shakes and bars are generally safe when used correctly and only by those who truly need extra protein — athletes, bodybuilders, elderly people with muscle loss, post-surgery patients, and individuals with diagnosed deficiency. For the average healthy adult who eats a balanced Indian diet with dal, milk, curd, eggs, or meat, supplements are usually unnecessary. Unsupervised regular use may do more harm than good,” says Dr Haritha.