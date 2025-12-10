Krithi Shetty: I don't fake cry, I feel it

After keeping fans waiting with bated breath, Krithi Shetty is back in Hyderabad — radiating star power and sparking a fresh wave of excitement — as she begins promotions for her upcoming film Vaa Vaathiyaar. With Love Insurance Kompany and Genie also on the horizon, she finds herself stepping into diverse worlds and exploring new emotional terrains. “The preparation process is fun. Discovering the character within myself is what I enjoy the most,” she says.

At just 17, Uppena thrust her into the spotlight, launching a career she hadn’t planned for. Today, with multilingual films and intriguing new roles ahead, Krithi reflects on a path shaped by instinct and serendipity. “Honestly, one day I was going through my old school slam books. I thought I wanted to be a textile scientist or a doctor — that’s what I believed growing up. But in my own slam book, I had written ‘actress’. I still don’t know how that manifested because I never actually wanted to be an actor,” she smiles.