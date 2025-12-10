Nine-kilometre elevated corridor to connect Banjara Hills with Shilpa Layout

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad may soon see a major decongestion push, with the state government proposing a third elevated corridor to ease movement in the fast-growing western stretch.

After clearing two elevated corridors — Paradise Junction to Shamirpet ORR, and Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road on NH-44 — the government has now proposed a nine-kilometre elevated link from the ICCC near Banjara Hills Road No. 12 to the Shilpa Layout Flyover Road.

Designed to accommodate future Metro Rail on the same pier system, the corridor is expected to ease chronic bottlenecks at Filmnagar, Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Hitec City approach road and the broader IT corridor. Officials said the project aims to improve mobility, cut pollution from idling vehicles and enhance overall transport efficiency in the western region.

The HMDA has been tasked with conducting a detailed feasibility study covering structural alignment, land acquisition, environmental impact and traffic patterns. If found viable, the project will be taken up under the DBFOT model. HMDA will appoint technical, financial and legal consultants to prepare the feasibility report, DPR and bid documents.

Consultants will assess traffic demand, design preliminary road and bridge structures, plan utility relocation, and develop cost estimates. Field surveys will finalise alignment, bridge locations and intersection layouts.