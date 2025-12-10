Police probe monetary disputes in Jawaharnagar killing of property dealer

HYDERABAD: Jawaharnagar police have detained several persons in connection with the murder of realtor Ganta Venkata Ratnam Kumar, who was killed on Monday in Saket Colony. Preliminary inquiry indicates that the attack may be linked to previous enmity and monetary disputes.

According to police, six assailants arrived in an auto-rickshaw and on a two-wheeler, intercepted Ratnam on the road, stabbed him more than 25 times, and then shot him in the head, killing him on the spot.

Among those detained is Chandan Singh, son of rowdy-sheeter Sudesh Singh, who was killed around 25 years ago. Ratnam had earlier worked as a driver for Sudesh, and the latter’s family allegedly believed that police were acting on Ratnam’s tip-off when they killed him. Chandan, along with his relatives and others, has been taken in for questioning.

A senior official told TNIE that some suspects had been identified and their involvement was being verified. Police, however, remain tight-lipped about any arrests.