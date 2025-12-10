Silent cancer’s loud cue

We rarely associate leg discomfort with conditions involving organs deep within the abdomen. Yet doctors caution that in some cases, unexplained leg swelling, pain, or blood clots can hint at serious internal illnesses — including pancreatic cancer, a disease known for its silent progression and late detection.
According to Dr Akash Chaudhary, clinical director and senior consultant, medical gastroenterology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, early clues to pancreatic cancer can sometimes appear far from the abdomen. “Pancreatic cancer is often called a silent disease because its early signs are vague or absent,” he explains, adding, “Sometimes, the first clue doesn’t come from the abdomen at all but from the legs. A few patients develop sudden swelling, pain, or redness in one leg due to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). When we see an unexplained clot in someone without clear risk factors, we must consider an underlying cancer — including pancreatic cancer, as a possible cause.”
Dr Sandeep Reddy Koppula, HOD – Internal Medicine at Arete Hospitals, adds that while leg symptoms are common and often harmless, their pattern matters. “Leg pain or swelling after a long day is normal. But when these symptoms appear suddenly, affect one side, or don’t settle with rest, it’s worth paying attention. Redness, warmth, or heaviness could signal a deeper issue like a blood clot, and sometimes these clots are the body’s early warning of an internal illness,” he says.
Pancreatic tumours can disrupt circulation long before abdominal symptoms appear. Dr Akash notes that certain cancers increase the blood’s tendency to clot. “A tumour may release chemicals that cause hypercoagulability, leading to spontaneous clots in deep veins. In other cases, the tumour presses against major vessels, slowing circulation and causing swelling,” he shares. While such symptoms are more common in aggressive or advanced pancreatic cancers — especially pancreatic adenocarcinoma; they can occasionally show up early and are easy to overlook.
Recognising which leg symptoms require attention is crucial. As Dr Sandeep explains, discomfort from posture or minor strain usually eases with movement. “But swelling or pain that comes on suddenly, worsens over days, or affects just one leg is a warning sign. If symptoms appear along with breathlessness, chest pain, or unusual fatigue, it could point to a circulation issue needing urgent evaluation,” he explains. Sudden symptoms without triggers such as travel, surgery, or injury raise further concern.
When patients present with unexplained leg swelling or pain, doctors typically begin with a Doppler ultrasound to check for DVT. “If a clot is found and there’s no obvious risk factor, we look deeper for systemic causes,” Dr Akash highlights. Tumour markers, abdominal ultrasound, CT scans, and liver function tests can provide vital clues. Detecting pancreatic cancer incidentally through investigations for a leg clot, he adds, “Gives us a crucial window for earlier treatment.”
Lifestyle habits can also raise the risk of leg clots, sometimes masking early signs of deeper illness. Long sitting hours, smoking, obesity, dehydration, and inactivity are major contributors. Small preventive habits like regular movement, hydration, maintaining a healthy weight, quit smoking — significantly lower risk.
There is no common screening test for pancreatic cancer, but routine health checks can help detect early abnormalities. Those with a family history should consider genetic counselling or specialised imaging. Ultimately, both experts emphasise timely evaluation of unusual symptoms and informed lifestyle choices as key to improving outcomes.