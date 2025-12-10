Silent cancer’s loud cue

We rarely associate leg discomfort with conditions involving organs deep within the abdomen. Yet doctors caution that in some cases, unexplained leg swelling, pain, or blood clots can hint at serious internal illnesses — including pancreatic cancer, a disease known for its silent progression and late detection.

According to Dr Akash Chaudhary, clinical director and senior consultant, medical gastroenterology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, early clues to pancreatic cancer can sometimes appear far from the abdomen. “Pancreatic cancer is often called a silent disease because its early signs are vague or absent,” he explains, adding, “Sometimes, the first clue doesn’t come from the abdomen at all but from the legs. A few patients develop sudden swelling, pain, or redness in one leg due to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). When we see an unexplained clot in someone without clear risk factors, we must consider an underlying cancer — including pancreatic cancer, as a possible cause.”