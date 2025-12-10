Trigeminal neuralgia: Pain with no warning

A sudden electric shock in the face that disappears in seconds may not sound alarming at first. But for many, it marks the beginning of a painful neurological condition that quietly takes over daily life. Trigeminal neuralgia, often misunderstood and misdiagnosed, turns the simplest actions into triggers for intense facial pain.

Explaining the nature of the condition, Dr Y Muralidhar Reddy, senior consultant & head, department of neurology at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, says that trigeminal neuralgia is linked directly to the nerve that carries sensation to the face. “Trigeminal neuralgia causes episodes of intense facial pain that can disrupt one’s daily activities. It is a disease of the trigeminal nerve – the fifth cranial nerve. This nerve provides sensation to your head and face. This is a type of neuropathic pain which arises due to damage or compression of these nerve fibres,” explains Dr Muralidhar Reddy.