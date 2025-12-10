Ustad Fazal Qureshi: Music calms me down in all the chaos

Tell us about your performance in Hyderabad.

I’ve been performing in Hyderabad for many years now and have played in almost all the major auditoriums. One memorable performance was at a festival at Hussain Sagar, where I played with Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma ji. After a few corporate events in recent years, this concert at the Golconda Fort Festival feels like a major return. The event is especially meaningful because it is dedicated to late Zakir Hussain bhai, and his barsi falls on December 15. The theme, Drums of India, is inspired by him and the section of his ensemble that I was once part of. Most of the musicians performing on the 12th have played with him at some point. It makes the concert emotional for all of us — a collective way to honour and remember him.

What can the audience expect at the festival?

Audiences can expect a rich, vibrant concert showcasing percussion traditions from across India. We have Chhau dancers from the east, who bring a dynamic visual element to the rhythms. Rajasthan is also represented. It will be like offering a small glimpse of India’s immense diversity — in sound, movement, and culture. India’s variety is reflected in its food, clothing, language, and geography — similarly in its percussion instruments. We are bringing all of that to the stage. In a way, the audience will be watching India come alive through music.