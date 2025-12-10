Ustad Fazal Qureshi: Music calms me down in all the chaos

Music has a way of making us fall in love with the world around us. Its rhythms, beats, and harmonies create a sense of joy that feels universal. For many, music is life itself and for Ustad Fazal Qureshi, it is no different. As he prepares to perform at the Golconda Fort Festival on December 12, he speaks to CE about what audiences can expect, his inspirations, and his connection to Hyderabad.
Excerpts
Tell us about your performance in Hyderabad.
I’ve been performing in Hyderabad for many years now and have played in almost all the major auditoriums. One memorable performance was at a festival at Hussain Sagar, where I played with Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma ji. After a few corporate events in recent years, this concert at the Golconda Fort Festival feels like a major return. The event is especially meaningful because it is dedicated to late Zakir Hussain bhai, and his barsi falls on December 15. The theme, Drums of India, is inspired by him and the section of his ensemble that I was once part of. Most of the musicians performing on the 12th have played with him at some point. It makes the concert emotional for all of us — a collective way to honour and remember him.
What can the audience expect at the festival?
Audiences can expect a rich, vibrant concert showcasing percussion traditions from across India. We have Chhau dancers from the east, who bring a dynamic visual element to the rhythms. Rajasthan is also represented. It will be like offering a small glimpse of India’s immense diversity — in sound, movement, and culture. India’s variety is reflected in its food, clothing, language, and geography — similarly in its percussion instruments. We are bringing all of that to the stage. In a way, the audience will be watching India come alive through music.
Who inspired you to become who you are today?
My father, Ustad Allah Rakha, and Zakir bhai have been my biggest inspirations. They have influenced countless musicians and percussionists globally. Growing up in a home filled with tabla music had an impact on me without my even realising it. I would instinctively pick up the tabla and start playing. My father never forced me; he only stepped in once he saw my interest. That freedom made all the difference — it strengthened my sense of responsibility and ownership over my craft. The three of us have performed together many times in India and abroad, and their belief in me has always been a huge motivation.
One life lesson you learnt from Ustad Zakir Hussain?
His humility. Despite being such a towering artist, he never imposed himself on anyone. His encouragement of young musicians is something I’ve always admired. I first performed with him in 1982 when I was still in college, an opportunity I will never forget. His greatness was not just in his playing, but in the way he carried himself: how he presented his music, how he accompanied other artists, his sensitivity, and his ability to elevate any performance. That entire persona is what truly inspires.
How do you like Golconda Fort?
I recently visited it while planning the stage layout, and I was amazed by the structure. The way the fort blends with the natural rock is remarkable. The acoustic effect — where a clap at the bottom echoes at the top — is architecturally fascinating. Performing here feels inspiring in itself. We hope the audience energy matches the grandeur of the place.
What do you think about the culture of Telangana?
The culture reflects the warmth of the people: their behaviour, courtesy, tehzeeb. And then, of course, there’s the food. Hyderabad immediately brings biryani to mind! All the musicians are excited about that. Most of us have performed in Hyderabad before, but playing at Golconda Fort feels special. We’re grateful to the Telangana government and cultural department for the opportunity.
Music to you is...
For a musician, music is a way of life. You eat, sleep, breathe, and live it. Even when I’m travelling, music plays in my head. It calms me, grounds me, and keeps me inspired — no matter the chaos around.