GHMC opens reception centres as citizens file objections on new 300 wards

HYDERABAD: After issuing the preliminary notification for delimitation of 300 GHMC election wards and inviting objections and suggestions within seven days, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday set up reception centres at all circle, zonal and head offices.

Although citizens and political representatives turned up in large numbers seeking details of new wards and boundaries, only ward descriptions were available; no ward maps were provided, leaving many dissatisfied.

A total of 40 applications were received on Wednesday. GHMC officials said objections received will be examined and disposed of within two to three days, with valid suggestions incorporated into the final notification. Following GHMC’s expansion into the Telangana Core Urban Region by merging 27 ULBs, ward strength has been increased from 150 to 300.

Boundary descriptions — from Keesara to Thumkunta — have been published on the GHMC website and displayed in all offices. Commissioner RV Karnan has given seven days from publication for citizens to file objections. Officials said each ward will have a population of about 50,000, with variation capped at 10%.

New boundaries have been drawn using natural features and contiguity; where this is not possible, survey numbers, major junctions or lanes have been used.