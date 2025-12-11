Kevin Pietersen: In Spirit of the Game

Some athletes retire and slip quietly out of sight, and then there is Kevin Pietersen. The former England captain, who also spent a brief stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015, remains a figure adored by his fans. Now, in his second innings, he’s channelling the intensity that defined his cricketing career into the sharp, calculated instincts of an entrepreneur. In India, a country that witnessed some of his most memorable knocks, Kevin has discovered a new pitch: premium spirits. As a marquee investor with Ardent Alcobev, he’s betting big on the country’s deep affection for whisky. In a candid conversation with CE, Kevin Pietersen aka KP opens up about whisky, work ethic, cricket’s rising aggression, entrepreneurship, and why India continues to be a defining chapter in his life.
Excerpts
What initially inspired you to become part of this Indian ‘start-up’?
I don’t think we’re a start-up anymore, we’re way down the road. With the experience our team has, we’re anything but a start-up. We have tremendous work ethic and a 24/7 team that has worked relentlessly to ensure success. As for why I chose to be part of this — simple. I back the team behind the business. And I understand how massive the whisky market is in India. A huge percentage of the population enjoys it. When you do the math, the potential becomes very clear. Everything ticked the box for me to say, ‘Let’s go. Let’s smash it out of the park’.
Many see athletes as symbols of fitness. How do you balance that image with being in the alcohol business?
I’ve never said I don’t drink. Everything in moderation is fine and if you want a blowout occasionally, that’s life! I look at this purely as a business opportunity. India has been great to me, and bringing a whisky distilled in the Scottish Highlands (UK) to this country at competitive prices felt exciting and meaningful.
Looking back at your sporting career, which qualities resonate with you the most today?
Hard work and self-belief. They don’t guarantee success, but they bring consistency. I always strive for consistency and success but I’m not scared to fail.
Was there a turning point in your cricket or entrepreneurial journey?
Age brings patience. I was very impatient as a player, even in my 30s. But as I’ve grown older, I question more, reason more, and I stick to a very structured schedule. I don’t let things go left or right, I live by my schedule.
You played an aggressive, fearless style of cricket. Do you think today’s generation has pushed it further?
Absolutely. Players today have taken the game to a whole new level and that’s what sport needs. Sport is entertainment. The more you entertain, the more people keep coming back. Long live the entertainer!
What lessons from cricket do you use today in your board room deals?
You’re never always right. You will fail. But if you put in the hard work, stay dedicated, and tick every box, you can usually get a positive outcome.
Cricketers today are embraced entrepreneurship more than ever. What should young players look for before taking the leap?
They must be passionate about what they’re investing in and believe they can add value. They can choose to be silent or active investors but they need a strong team around them and a real understanding of how business works. I’m fortunate to have a team that manages everything — my diary, schedule, investments — with total discipline.
Any special memories with the Hyderabad crowd?
I didn’t play too many games in Hyderabad, to be honest. But I spend time there working on matches, and the Orange Army is incredible, one of the best fan bases. I have a great relationship with Indian fans overall because I played some of my best cricket here. Indian audiences — whether in whisky, food or cricket — are very educated. You can’t fool them. (laughs)
Any favourite players from the Indian dressing room?
I don’t have favourites. I get along with all players around the world, really.
You’ve always had a certain charisma on and off the field. How do you define your personal style?
I’m honest. I enjoy seeing people happy. I dislike negativity and ‘mood hoovers’. I like being around positive, successful people. That’s my energy.
Would you ever want a biographical movie made on you?
Not my thing. (laughs)
Your favourite travel destination?
Safari in South Africa. Nothing better.
Apart from cricket, investments and travel, what else interests you?
Golf. I play all the time, even when I’m in India. I’m obsessed!