Kevin Pietersen: In Spirit of the Game

Some athletes retire and slip quietly out of sight, and then there is Kevin Pietersen. The former England captain, who also spent a brief stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015, remains a figure adored by his fans. Now, in his second innings, he’s channelling the intensity that defined his cricketing career into the sharp, calculated instincts of an entrepreneur. In India, a country that witnessed some of his most memorable knocks, Kevin has discovered a new pitch: premium spirits. As a marquee investor with Ardent Alcobev, he’s betting big on the country’s deep affection for whisky. In a candid conversation with CE, Kevin Pietersen aka KP opens up about whisky, work ethic, cricket’s rising aggression, entrepreneurship, and why India continues to be a defining chapter in his life.

Excerpts

What initially inspired you to become part of this Indian ‘start-up’?

I don’t think we’re a start-up anymore, we’re way down the road. With the experience our team has, we’re anything but a start-up. We have tremendous work ethic and a 24/7 team that has worked relentlessly to ensure success. As for why I chose to be part of this — simple. I back the team behind the business. And I understand how massive the whisky market is in India. A huge percentage of the population enjoys it. When you do the math, the potential becomes very clear. Everything ticked the box for me to say, ‘Let’s go. Let’s smash it out of the park’.

Many see athletes as symbols of fitness. How do you balance that image with being in the alcohol business?

I’ve never said I don’t drink. Everything in moderation is fine and if you want a blowout occasionally, that’s life! I look at this purely as a business opportunity. India has been great to me, and bringing a whisky distilled in the Scottish Highlands (UK) to this country at competitive prices felt exciting and meaningful.

Looking back at your sporting career, which qualities resonate with you the most today?

Hard work and self-belief. They don’t guarantee success, but they bring consistency. I always strive for consistency and success but I’m not scared to fail.