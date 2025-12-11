Perceptyne Robots: Engineering India’s robotic future

Excerpts



What was the moment you realised that dexterous, human-like robots right here in India could be engineered?



Our conviction didn’t arrive in a single moment, it grew from three directions, one from each co-founder. Each of us had a turning point when the dream felt possible, and coincidentally, we all called each other around the same time with that thought. For Ravi, our CEO, it began almost a decade ago while building a kiosk where each new SKU required heavy engineering — unlike a human, who picks instantly. Advances in compute, AI, and miniature actuators by 2022 made human-like robotics feasible, reinforced by global proof points. My conviction came from autonomous vehicle experience, and Mrutyunjaya’s from using robotics as a teaching platform and usability insights.