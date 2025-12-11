Shreya Sharma steps into Mastiii territory

Masti is a movie many of us grew up watching — its punchlines, chaos and timeless humour have made every sequel a fun ride. With Mastiii 4 now in theatres, CE caught up with debutant Shreya Sharma, one of the film’s female leads. After appearing in the song Pallo Latke in the recent Telugu film Jatadhara, she now steps into Bollywood comedy with her first feature role. In this conversation, she talks about her entry into films, working with the ensemble cast, and what audiences can look forward to this time around.
Excerpts
Tell us about your role in Mastiii 4.
I’m the only debutant in the film, so I was nervous at first — everyone else is already so experienced. I play Vivek sir’s wife, someone naive and quite possessive. When I auditioned, I even told Milap Zaveri sir that I’d behave exactly like her if I had a boyfriend! It was a fun character to play, and I was happy when girls messaged me saying they connected with her.
How was your experience working with Vivek Oberoi?
Wonderful. He’s a brilliant actor, whether it’s comedy or any other genre — he truly does justice to every role. He made me feel very comfortable on set and even introduced me to his family. We were shooting in June, and he, along with Milap sir, made the whole experience smooth and enjoyable.
Any fun memories from the sets?
So many! I grew up watching the entire cast, so being around them felt surreal. Vivek sir was always pulling everyone’s leg — he kept the atmosphere light and hilarious. We even shot a bikini scene in freezing weather, but all of us bonded over food. Everyone was a foodie — Aftab especially! Shooting outdoors with London-like vibes made the experience even better.
Tell us about your personal style.
I love dressing up! My motto is: it’s okay to be overdressed as long as you can carry it. I never like being underdressed — even at the gym, I wear outfits that make me feel good. I’m obsessed with perfumes too. Depending on my vibe, I choose the fragrance of the day. I just like being well put-together.
What’s your fitness routine?
I do around 300 crunches a day, but I also love food — a lot! I’m from Haryana, I’m a total foodie, and I just can’t compromise. Golgappe are my weakness!
What keeps you motivated?
Being an outsider, you must constantly take care of yourself: mentally and physically. Your foundation has to be strong. So staying motivated, disciplined and healthy is everything.
What’s next for you?
I’m now waiting for auditions from Hindi and South film industries — I want to work as much as I can. I’m very excited for Mr and Mrs Grey with Nithya Menen ji to release. I’m also looking forward to doing more screen tests so people notice me and call me for more roles.
Directors you wish to work with?
Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir and Rajkumar Hirani sir are on top of my list.