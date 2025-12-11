Shreya Sharma steps into Mastiii territory

Tell us about your role in Mastiii 4.

I’m the only debutant in the film, so I was nervous at first — everyone else is already so experienced. I play Vivek sir’s wife, someone naive and quite possessive. When I auditioned, I even told Milap Zaveri sir that I’d behave exactly like her if I had a boyfriend! It was a fun character to play, and I was happy when girls messaged me saying they connected with her.

How was your experience working with Vivek Oberoi?

Wonderful. He’s a brilliant actor, whether it’s comedy or any other genre — he truly does justice to every role. He made me feel very comfortable on set and even introduced me to his family. We were shooting in June, and he, along with Milap sir, made the whole experience smooth and enjoyable.

Any fun memories from the sets?

So many! I grew up watching the entire cast, so being around them felt surreal. Vivek sir was always pulling everyone’s leg — he kept the atmosphere light and hilarious. We even shot a bikini scene in freezing weather, but all of us bonded over food. Everyone was a foodie — Aftab especially! Shooting outdoors with London-like vibes made the experience even better.