Telangana HC issues show-cause notices to IAS officers in contempt case

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court has issued show-cause notices in a contempt of court case against two senior IAS officers, K Ilambarthi and RV Karnan, for alleged non-compliance with a court order dated November 29, 2024. Ilambarthi was the GHMC commissioner while Karnan holds the post currently.

The contempt petition was filed by Vaddam Shyam, a resident of Ramgopalpet, Secunderabad, who had earlier approached the court seeking a declaration against the authorities for failing to provide information requested under the Right to Information Act.

In the earlier writ petition, Justice Bheemapaka had directed the Commissioner-cum-First Appellate Authority, GHMC, to dispose of the petitioner’s RTI application on merits within four weeks from the date of receiving the court’s order.

However, as the order remained unimplemented, the petitioner initiated contempt proceedings. After examining the case record, the court directed the Registry to issue notices to the respondents, calling upon them to show cause why action should not be taken for their failure to comply with the November 2024 order.

The officers have been instructed to file their counter-affidavits on or before January 9, 2026, either in person or through their counsel.