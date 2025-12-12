Cybercrimes up nationally, down eight per cent in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening the state’s digital security architecture has been included in the ‘Telangana Rising Vision-2047’ document.
Speaking at the SCSC Conclave 2025, he said persons in the Cyberabad commissionerate lost Rs 400 crore this year, compared with Rs 800 crore last year.
Citing national data, he said India recorded over 265 million cyber-attacks this year, while a study by a leading security firm found that Telangana faced more than 17,000 ransomware attacks on critical institutions and private companies last year.
He said cybercriminals are constantly adopting new methods, creating complex challenges for enforcement agencies. He stressed the need to move beyond traditional policing and adopt smart, technology-driven systems for digital safety. “The focus must be on proactive mechanisms that prevent fraud before it occurs, not merely on post-incident responses,” the minister remarked.
US Consul General (Hyderabad) Laura Williams said FBI data shows Indian cybercrime costs US citizens over US$10 billion annually, while Indian citizens lost over US$2.6 billion to cybercriminals. She added that cybercrimes rose 29% in India in 2025 but fell 8% in Telangana.
TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said Telangana registered over 93,000 cyber complaints with losses exceeding Rs 1,900 crore, though the state achieved a significant improvement with a 49% refund rate in 2025.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath warned that unchecked encroachments could lead to Hyderabad losing most of its lakes within 15 to 20 years. He said the agency is acting proactively by clearing lake and nala encroachments, issuing notifications and marking boundaries to prevent violations and reduce future flood risks. He added that HYDRAA is addressing Prajavani petitions on waterbody encroachments and has already recovered `6,000 crore worth of assets from encroached areas.
T-Works, Taiwan firms ink MoU for foreign internships, jobs
Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the ‘Pathway to Taiwan’ career and study engagement programme at the T-Works campus on Wednesday. During the event, T-Works CEO Joginder Tanikella and Talent Taiwan Deputy CEO Eden Lien signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote talent exchange, skill development and higher-education partnerships.
Taiwan technology majors including Realtek and Logitech took part. As part of the initiative, companies held orientation sessions and suitability interactions with students to assess their potential for internships, higher studies and long-term employment. Students from 20 engineering colleges across Telangana attended the first phase.
The minister said future-ready skills are essential for young people to secure their dream careers. “Those who adapt to changing times and overcome emerging challenges will be the ones who succeed,” he said. He thanked Taiwan firms for choosing Telangana in their search for “high-quality engineering talent”. Shortlisted candidates will undergo six months of Mandarin training in Hyderabad before advancing based on language proficiency and technical performance.
A total of eight Taiwan companies have joined the engagement. In a key announcement, HDFC Bank Executive Vice President Venkatesh Challawar said the bank would provide Rs 1.5 crore to the T-Works Foundation under its Parivartan CSR initiative as seed support for startups working on environment-friendly innovations.
Drawing on Taiwan’s global leadership in chip manufacturing, the minister said the island, with a population of just 2.2 crore, has become indispensable to the world. He urged Telangana’s youth to take inspiration from Taiwan’s foresight in building technological strength ahead of global demand.