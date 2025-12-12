Cybercrimes up nationally, down eight per cent in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening the state’s digital security architecture has been included in the ‘Telangana Rising Vision-2047’ document.

Speaking at the SCSC Conclave 2025, he said persons in the Cyberabad commissionerate lost Rs 400 crore this year, compared with Rs 800 crore last year.

Citing national data, he said India recorded over 265 million cyber-attacks this year, while a study by a leading security firm found that Telangana faced more than 17,000 ransomware attacks on critical institutions and private companies last year.

He said cybercriminals are constantly adopting new methods, creating complex challenges for enforcement agencies. He stressed the need to move beyond traditional policing and adopt smart, technology-driven systems for digital safety. “The focus must be on proactive mechanisms that prevent fraud before it occurs, not merely on post-incident responses,” the minister remarked.

US Consul General (Hyderabad) Laura Williams said FBI data shows Indian cybercrime costs US citizens over US$10 billion annually, while Indian citizens lost over US$2.6 billion to cybercriminals. She added that cybercrimes rose 29% in India in 2025 but fell 8% in Telangana.