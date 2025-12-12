Hyderabad leads nation in healthcare, pharma GCC absorption: Report

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has emerged as a critical GCC hub, alongside Bengaluru and Pune, together accounting for 70% of the country’s GCC leasing activity between 2020 and 2024, according to Savills India.

The report says Hyderabad is rapidly strengthening its position as one of India’s most sought-after destinations for GCCs, and is now the country’s leading hub for healthcare and pharma GCC absorption.

The report says GCCs leased 112 million sqft of office space nationwide between 2020 and 2024 and are expected to add 180 million sqft more between 2025 and 2030. A significant share of this future demand is projected to flow into Hyderabad, driven by its talent base, infrastructure and growing interest from life sciences, pharma and emerging technology sectors.

In 2024 alone, GCCs contributed 33 million sqft of office absorption — 44% of India’s total — the highest share recorded so far. Hyderabad played a key role in this surge, attracting global firms looking to set up innovation, R&D and high-value digital capability centres.

India currently hosts 1,800 GCCs employing 1.9 million persons. This is expected to rise to 2,200 GCCs and 2.8 million employees by 2030, with Hyderabad poised to capture a growing share, propelled by demand from automotive, semiconductors and life sciences sectors that together will drive 30% of future GCC leasing.

“Green infrastructure, hybrid work models and strategic location choices will shape the next wave of GCC expansion. In India, GCC real estate is no longer just a cost but an investment to attract talent and innovate,” said Savills India Managing Director (Research and Consulting) Arvind Nandan.