Barista: New nutty season

Barista steps into the festive-winter season with a refreshing twist, an all-new menu that spotlights one of India’s most beloved nuts — pistachio. Known for its rich aroma, vibrant green hue, and luxurious flavour, pistachio has long held a special place in Indian homes and desserts. Now, Barista brings that nostalgia straight to the café table, blending tradition with modern café culture.

The new offerings celebrate pistachio across both beverages and desserts, crafted for those seeking comfort, novelty, and a touch of indulgence.

At the heart of the menu is Barista’s signature Pistachio Latte, a creamy blend of espresso, steamed milk, and velvety pistachio. Warm, subtly nutty, and soothing, it’s the perfect companion for winter mornings or late-evening conversations. Their Pistachio Affogato elevates the Italian classic, marrying the warmth of espresso with the cool, nutty richness of pistachio.