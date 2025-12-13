Bringing Italian soul to the city

Among the mains and first courses, the Roasted Chicken al Rosmarino offers a gentle rosemary warmth, while the salt baked fish arrives with a light white wine sauce that keeps the flavours clean. The Wild Mushroom Risotto brings a rounded earthiness from truffle and shiitake, and the Gnocchi allla Sorrentino leans into soft comfort with tomato, basil and cheese. Pasta lovers find familiar ease in the Spaghetti Carbonara, while vegetarians have thoughtful options like the classical minestrone soup, the Cannelloni al Forno filled with ricotta and spinach, the hearty Tuscan soup, and the aubergine parmigiana layered with tomato and cheese. Starters such as the Stuffed Mushrooms with lamb and herbs and the Creamy Burrata with Mediterranean spices ease diners into the meal, and the desserts, including Tiramisu, Chocolate fondant and Semifreddo, round off the experience with a gentle sweetness that stays true to Italian simplicity.